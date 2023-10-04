Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Deadline approaching to register to vote in November election

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to register to vote in the November 7 Constitutional Amendment Election is approaching.

According to the City of Amarillo website, applications must be postmarked 30 days before an election for you to be eligible to vote in that election.

Residents of Randall and Potter counties can register to vote several ways.

People can register by completing a voter registration application card from the Texas Secretary of State website. They can print, sign and mail forms to county elections registrars.

Completed voter registration application cards for Potter County can be sent to:

  • Potter County Elections Administrator
    • P.O. Box 9618 Amarillo, TX 79105
    • 806-379-2299 - Phone
    • 806-379-2249 - Fax
    • vote@mypottercounty.com

Completed voter registration application cards for Randall County can be sent to:

  • Randall County Elections Administrator
    • 1604 5th Ave, P.O. Box 1654, Canyon 79015
    • 806-468-5510 - Phone
    • 806-468-5634 - Fax
    • elections@randallcounty.org

People can also call the Potter County Voter Registration Office at 806-379-2299 or the Randall County Voter Registration Office at 806-468-5510 for assistance.

People can also register by completing a Texas Voter Registration Application. Applications are available at libraries, post offices and government offices. The application may be mailed to either the Potter or Randall County Voter Registration Offices.

To be eligible to vote, you must:

  • Register to vote in the county in which you reside
  • Be a citizen of the U.S.
  • Be at least 17 years and 10 months of age to register and be 18 years of age by Election Day
  • Not be convicted of a felony, or if you are a felon, you must have completed all of your punishment, including any term of incarceration, parole, supervision period of probation or received a pardon.
    • If you are on “deferred adjudication” or “off paper,” you may register and vote.
  • If you are registering for the first time by mail, you must provide valid identification that shows your name and address. If you do not provide identification at the time of registration, you will receive a letter requesting proof of identity. Otherwise, you will be required to present such identification when you vote, either in person or by mail.

For more information on the election, visit the Texas Secretary of State website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Daniel Mireles Jr, arrested for murder charge in Amarillo (source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo police: 1 charged with murder after shooting in Southlawn neighborhood
Two teenagers involved in a four wheeler accident near 4200 S Williams
15-year-old Tucker Parkinson
Whitharral community remembers life of teen after deadly crash
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested

Latest News

Potter County
Potter County Sheriff’s Office warns public of ongoing scam in Amarillo area
One year since Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter killed in crash
‘We don’t forget our brothers’: 2 fallen Dalhart firemen honored on 1 year anniversary
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is offering free microchipping every Saturday this...
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare offering free microchips on Saturdays this month
Amarillo police are investigating after they say one person was wounded in a Tuesday evening...
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in shooting on Darden Street near Martin Road Park