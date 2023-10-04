Deadline approaching to register to vote in November election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to register to vote in the November 7 Constitutional Amendment Election is approaching.

According to the City of Amarillo website, applications must be postmarked 30 days before an election for you to be eligible to vote in that election.

Residents of Randall and Potter counties can register to vote several ways.

People can register by completing a voter registration application card from the Texas Secretary of State website. They can print, sign and mail forms to county elections registrars.

Completed voter registration application cards for Potter County can be sent to:

Potter County Elections Administrator P.O. Box 9618 Amarillo, TX 79105 806-379-2299 - Phone 806-379-2249 - Fax vote@mypottercounty.com



Completed voter registration application cards for Randall County can be sent to:

Randall County Elections Administrator 1604 5th Ave, P.O. Box 1654, Canyon 79015 806-468-5510 - Phone 806-468-5634 - Fax elections@randallcounty.org



People can also call the Potter County Voter Registration Office at 806-379-2299 or the Randall County Voter Registration Office at 806-468-5510 for assistance.

People can also register by completing a Texas Voter Registration Application. Applications are available at libraries, post offices and government offices. The application may be mailed to either the Potter or Randall County Voter Registration Offices.

To be eligible to vote, you must:

Register to vote in the county in which you reside

Be a citizen of the U.S.

Be at least 17 years and 10 months of age to register and be 18 years of age by Election Day

Not be convicted of a felony, or if you are a felon, you must have completed all of your punishment, including any term of incarceration, parole, supervision period of probation or received a pardon. If you are on “deferred adjudication” or “off paper,” you may register and vote.

If you are registering for the first time by mail, you must provide valid identification that shows your name and address. If you do not provide identification at the time of registration, you will receive a letter requesting proof of identity. Otherwise, you will be required to present such identification when you vote, either in person or by mail.

For more information on the election, visit the Texas Secretary of State website.

