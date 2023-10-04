Who's Hiring?
Cooler Weather Has Arrived

By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A cold front moving into our area today has sparked some thunderstorms, but it is also bringing in at least a taste of fall weather for a few days. Highs today have been in the 70s behind the front with lows expected to dip to near 50 by tomorrow morning. Rain will leave the area tomorrow, but the cooler air will linger. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 70s with 40s in the area as we cool into Friday morning. The cool air will get some reinforcent Friday with highs in the low 70s, but overnight temps possibly hitting the upper 30s and low 40s by Saturday morning. The mild afternoons in the 70s will continue into Saturday before we warm about 10 degrees into the mid 80s on Sunday.

