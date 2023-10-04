Cold Front Shenanigans

A cold front is pushing through as of Wednesday morning, which is likely to cause a variety of weather across the region. Pre-sunrise this morning, the cold front is stalled north of Amarillo, bringing cooler temperatures to the northwest, and firing up some isolated thunderstorms. As we head into this afternoon, the front will stall roughly half-way through the region, bringing cooler and quiet conditions to it’s north. South of this front, we’re expecting storms to form along a line to the south and southeast, prompting some concerns for severe weather heading into this evening. This sets the stage for quieter and much cooler conditions going into the long-term outlook.

