Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Cold Front Shenanigans

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front is pushing through as of Wednesday morning, which is likely to cause a variety of weather across the region. Pre-sunrise this morning, the cold front is stalled north of Amarillo, bringing cooler temperatures to the northwest, and firing up some isolated thunderstorms. As we head into this afternoon, the front will stall roughly half-way through the region, bringing cooler and quiet conditions to it’s north. South of this front, we’re expecting storms to form along a line to the south and southeast, prompting some concerns for severe weather heading into this evening. This sets the stage for quieter and much cooler conditions going into the long-term outlook.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Daniel Mireles Jr, arrested for murder charge in Amarillo (source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo police: 1 charged with murder after shooting in Southlawn neighborhood
Two teenagers involved in a four wheeler accident near 4200 S Williams
15-year-old Tucker Parkinson
Whitharral community remembers life of teen after deadly crash
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Shelden is tracking a cold front for your Wednesday!
Shelden's Wednesday Morning Update 10/3
VIDEO: Area sports stadiums address lightning protocol
VIDEO: Area sports stadiums address lightning protocol
In the Texas Panhandle, football season is at the forefront of a lot of minds. But just like...
VIDEO: Area sports stadiums address lightning protocol
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Fall-like Air