Blood drive in Dalhart today honoring fallen fire chief, firefighter

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - A blood drive is being held in Dalhart today in honor of the fire chief and firefighter who died a year ago.

On Oct. 4, 2022, Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres were returning from a call when they died in a crash.

Today, the Dalhart Community Legacy Blood Drive is recognizing the two men and the fire department.

“We’re just really thankful for their service that they’ve given us over the many, many years,” said Brad Duggan, executive director of the Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

If the blood drive hits their goal, they will donate money to the fire department.

Also, anyone who donates at the drive will get a 6th Street massacre Haunted House ticket, a memorial bracelet and a custom memorial blood drive shirt.

“Donors will get a shirt, actually it’s our October shirt but it actually will have Chief Brown and Brendan’s badge on the sleeve,” said Duggan. “We wanted to honor them with that.”

The blood drive is from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Brick Street Community Center, and a cookout is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

