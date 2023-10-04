Area sports stadiums address lighting protocol

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the Texas Panhandle, football season is at the forefront of a lot of minds. But just like the players have to follow the rules of the game, so do sports stadiums when it comes to lightning safety.

For both Dick Bivins Stadium and West Texas A&M’s Buffalo Stadium, if lightning comes within a certain mile radius, action is taken. Sports directors at both sports complexes broke down how they utilize technology to keep players and fans safe.

Dick Bivins and West Texas A&M University use apps. The apps notify multiple officials such as athletic trainers and directors when inclement weather is in the area. With WT following NCAA guidelines and Dick Bivins following UIL guidelines, their protocols look a little different.

“If lightning hits within the 6-mile radius of the area we are competing we go into a 30-minute delay,” says Justin Hefley, Assistant Athletic Director at Amarillo Independent School District.

“Anything 10 miles or closer we have to stop the contest, get the participants off of the field; spectators to a place of safety,” explains Kent Johnson, Senior Associate Athletic Director for West Texas A&M University.

With the latest technology right at their fingertips, sports directors are able to be proactive when it comes to inclement weather procedures.

“It gives us everything from 10-day forecasts to hourly forecasts live radar, and for what you’re looking for right now most specifically, it gives us instantaneous lightning strikes,” says Johnson.

WT uses an app called DTN Weather Sentry and AISD uses Perry Weather. While using different technology, their processes are similar, making sure to utilize teamwork.

“We make sure all pertinent parties are in line with it, our athletic trainers, the P.A. at the stadium that’s making an announcement, our football coaches, we all work in unison to make sure that if we have an event, we have a storm coming up, that we’re prepared to get our fans and everyone into shelter,” says Hefley.

Johnson and Hefley say having accurate and easily accessible information enables them to act fast, which is crucial in the Panhandle.

“Here in the Texas Panhandle, it’s so flat, sometimes you’ll see a lightning bolt strike and you’ll say man that’s right here and it’ll actually be 15 miles away and conversely you’ll get reflective lightning that looks like it’s a long distance off that might be right over your head,” says Johnson.

“Weather can come on up on you in a hurry, and you have to have a plan because we want to make sure if you’re coming to a ballgame, our students are safe or our fans are safe,” says Hefley.

This technology isn’t only used for football, it is also being utilized during other sports events and graduation ceremonies.

