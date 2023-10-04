Who's Hiring?
Another wastewater spill contained at the Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility

Another wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility has been contained.
Another wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility has been contained.
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility has been contained.

According to a press release, the spill occurred Tuesday, Oct 3 at approximately 10:30 p.m. and was contained at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct 4.

This spill released 97,913 gallons of partially treated wastewater into Playa Lake 40.

Disinfection of the discharge by addition of chlorine disinfection tablets into the runoff as it traveled to Playa Lake 40 is complete, according to the release.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

