Amarillo police: 1 wounded in shooting on Darden Street near Martin Road Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after they say one person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night.

Officials say around 10:30 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Darden Street near Martin Road Park on shots fired.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them several shots had been fired and one person was possibly injured and taken by a private car.

Officials say officers were advised the victim was taken to the area of Martin Park Road and AMR was treating the victim there. The victim was then taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say CSI processed the scene on Darden Road and officers took statements from witnesses.

The suspects are unknown at this time. The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be made online or through the p3 tips app. All tips are anonymous.

