Amarillo High volleyball sweeps Tascosa in rivalry matchup

By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies took down the Tascosa Lady Rebels in three straight sets on Tuesday night.

The first two sets went strongly in favor of the Lady Sandies. The Lady Rebels kept things close throughout the third set, but Amarillo High managed to prevail 25-23 to come away with the sweep.

Sienna Cavalier led the way for Amarillo High with 18 kills and 11 digs, with Ryan Pennington chipping in 10 kills.=

Lady Sandies head coach Mike Moffitt told TPSN after the game it was one of the best performances he’s seen from his team this season.

The Lady Sandies move to 3-0 in district while the Lady Rebels drop to 3-1, with the two teams currently sitting as the top two teams in the district.

