Amarillo Fire Department adds third district chief officer per shift

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department has announced the addition of a third chief officer per shift, effective October 4th at 7:30 p.m.

This chief officer will respond from Fire Station 5, located at 3200 S. Washington.

The other chiefs are stationed at Station 13 and the central fire station.

The department says having an additional chief per shift will facilitate better protection by potentially reducing response times and ensuring that a chief officer is on scene faster to manage emergency operations.

“They control the big incidents for us, a district chief will show up on the structure fire and they control the operations, they talk to dispatch and they ensure that we have the proper resources on scene,” said Cpt. Jeremy Hill, public information officer, Amarillo Fire Department.

For over 50 years, the department has been operating with only two district chiefs.

“You can imagine how much the city has grown in that 50 year period of time and so what we’re doing is we’re catching up and we’re also being prepared for what the future is going to hold for the city growth going forward,” said Cpt. Hill.

Adding a third chief will allow greater flexibility in providing citywide coverage for all first-alarm and greater incidents.

“Right now for a structure fire, both command units, both district chiefs that are on duty respond and that takes them out of service. Obviously from one structure fire, the rest of the city doesn’t shut down and so this allows us to put another chief in incident command, if another large incident breaks out,” said Cpt. Hill.

In addition to improving emergency response, this change allows for chiefs to be more engaged and relational with a younger department.

“A lot of new guys coming on, just having that extra chief is going to actually help our crews and our staff develop a lot faster and easier,” said Lt. Jarrett McAffrey, Amarillo Fire Department.

This change also permits the expansion of service programs, although AFD says specific details will be determined and announced at a later date.

The department says in November there will be a civil service promotional test where three captains will be promoted to this district chief position.

The City of Amarillo says the total cost for these additions is $557,000 and is already accounted for in the 2023-2024 proposed budget.

