Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare offering free microchips on Saturdays this month

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is offering free microchipping every Saturday this month. (SOURCE: Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is offering free microchipping every Saturday this month.

City officials say in-office microchipping will be available at the shelter, 3501 S. Osage St., on the following days:

  • Oct. 7
  • Oct. 14
  • Oct. 21
  • Oct. 28

The shelter is open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

Animal welfare officers will also be carrying extra microchips in their units every day this month and will be offering them free of charge to the owners of the pets that they meet while performing regular duties.

Officials say microchipping helps improve the chances of an owner being reunited with their pet.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

