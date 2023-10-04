9th annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon scheduled for Oct 12

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Los Barrios de Amarillo is partnering with the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee and the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce once again for another Hispanic Heritage Luncheon.

The event is scheduled for Oct 12 in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center. Lunch lines open at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at noon.

According to a release, a delicious and authentic Mexican meal will be serves and awards will be presented to local leaders and volunteers.

There will also be a guest speaker, Amarillo’s very own Rodrigo “Rigo” Zapata. He will speak about Latinos and the drive, prosperity, and progress they have made in our city and country. There will also be a panel discussion providing stories of the Barrio.

You can purchase tickets here or contact Teresa Kenedy at tckenedy@gmail.com to request an invoice.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.