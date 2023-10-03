Who's Hiring?
VIDEO: WTAMU football head coach Josh Lynn addresses media after second straight close loss
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M head coach Josh Lynn addressed the media on Monday following Saturday’s one-point loss to Western Oregon.

It’s the second straight week that the Buffs have suffered a one-point loss to a conference foe.

“It’s tough. It’s especially tough to lose the way we have the last two games.” Lynn said. “I will say this a lot of positives come out of this. We’re right there as a football team... I really do look forward to the second half of this season.”

A safety in the third quarter off of a botched snap on a punt proved to be the two-point swing that ultimately served as the difference in the game.

“That’s a thing that we can control that we didn’t do.” Lynn said. “We really spotted them nine points coming right out of halftime. With all that said, we battled back and had a chance to win there late.”

The Buffs now travel to face a Texas A&M - Kingsville team that was 3-0 and ranked in the top 25 prior to suffering their first loss this past weekend.

