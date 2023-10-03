Whitharral community remembers life of teen after deadly crash

WHITHARRAL, Texas (KCBD) - The Whitharral community is in mourning after a crash Sunday afternoon left a high school student dead.

Tucker Parkinson was driving a pick-up truck when the vehicle rolled near Hartford Road and Jamaica Road in Hockley County.

In such a tightknit community, Tucker has left behind many who love him.

“Whenever I think of Tucker, I just see his smiling face,” Whitharral High School Football Coach Jeremy Holt said.

Holt said coaching is more than just a job.

“It’s the closest you can get to family without it being actual family,” Holt said. “Those kids are like sons to me.”

Holt said his small town may not look like much to people passing through, but to him, it is the people who live there who make it special, including people like Tucker.

“Tucker was one of the hardest working kids that I’ve ever been around,” Holt said.

Tucker was someone everyone could count on, Holt stated.

“When you knew things had to be done, you knew he was going to be solid, that’s just the kind of person he was,” Holt said.

Coach Holt collected some moments and memories from friends and family members, and shared their statements:

A Teammate said, “I love that kid, he never failed to put a smile on my face, no matter the circumstances.”

A family member said, “He was kind, hardworking, he was my best friend, always there for me.”

Another coach said, “What people mean when they talk about one of the good ones, the kind of man I want my boys to grow up to be like.”

One memory they all shared was how loved Tucker was, and how loving he was in return.

“What a great kid, we love him,” Holt said.

The world may not have stopped when Tucker died, but Holt stated the Whitharral community’s did.

“Just for a moment, stop, let the world stop for them, and say a quick prayer for his family,” he said.

He stated the only way to get through these hard times is to love, just as Tucker did.

“And you remember the great times that you had with him, and I honestly can’t remember a bad time with that kid,” he said.

Tucker Parkinson was 15 years old.

