Wastewater spill at Hollywood Road Treatment Facility contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility at 3700 S.E. Loop 335 has been contained.

The spill occurred Monday, Oct 2 at approximately 11 p.m. and was contained at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct 3.

According to a news release, the discharge was caused by flow and organics loading overburdening the treatment system.

The discharge released 224,757 gallons of partially treated wastewater into Playa Lake 40 located on the Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Plant grounds.

Disinfection of the discharge by the addition of chlorine disinfection tablets into the runoff as it traveled to Playa Lake 40 is complete, according to the news release.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts.

