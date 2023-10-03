Who's Hiring?
Tickets on sale for Discovery Center ‘Dueling Pianos’ event

Tickets are available for the Don Harrington Discovery Center’s Dueling Pianos.
Tickets are available for the Don Harrington Discovery Center's Dueling Pianos.(Credit: Don Harrington Discovery Center)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the Don Harrington Discovery Center’s Dueling Pianos.

Event organizers say this year’s event will take place Oct. 21 from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Dueling Pianos will feature two piano players from Pete’s Piano Bar. Organizers say the Discovery Center will be providing food and refreshments exclusively for guests aged 21 and up.

The Discovery Center also shows explosive science demos and gives guests the chance to explore after dark with friends.

Last year’s event included specialty cocktails, attendees joining a conga line, and a group singing of Billy Joel’s “Piano Man.”

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit the Don Harrington Discovery Center website here.

