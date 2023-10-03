Storybridge Live to feature storybook characters at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The third year of Storybridge Live will feature several storybook characters and activities at Hodgetown Stadium.

The event will take place Oct. 14 from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Early access ticket holders can get in starting at 9:00 a.m.

Event organizers say children can receive a souvenir autograph card and have access to story characters, face painting, balloon artists, free books and more. About 14 characters will make special appearances during the event.

General admission tickets are $5 and early access tickets are $10.

Organizers say all proceeds will support Storybridge programs including Free Book Fairs, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Kinderbridge, Summer Storytimes and Little Free Libraries.

Tickets are available online here.

