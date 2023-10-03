Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Tim McCune, Rebekah James, Azia Himeur, Kyla Kane and Ken Plunk LIVE at X- Steakhouse

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was the fourth Sports Drive LIVE show from X- Steakhouse in Amarillo.

Preston caught up with Tim McCune, the boys cross country coach for Randall High.

Preston also spoke with Rebekah James, the girls head cross country coach for Randall High.

Azia Himeur and Kyla Kane, junior and sophomore for WTAMU basketball update us on their season.

The Tascosa head football coach, Ken Plunk, gives us an update on their season so far.

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Guy Chiarenza, Bo Helm and Cody Robinson
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Cody Robinson chats with us about last week's game with Borger
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Bo Helm talks to us about heading into district schedule
