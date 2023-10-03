Ruben on the Road: Hotel attracting visitors to Turkey

TURKEY, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben heads to Turkey, Texas and learns about a hotel attracting visitors to the small community.

Hotel Turkey owner Tina Carson says the hotel was built in 1927. Construction started on the hotel and a tornado blew it down, so they had to start over a second time.

Construction finished in 1927 and had 21 guest rooms when it opened, Carson says. Most of their guests were businessmen and ranchers passing through and the railroad.

“One of the greatest things about the hotel is that the second you walk in and you’re greeted by this step back in time, and then you walk onto our back patio where we are right now, and then you’ll be greeted by friends, new, old, just a patio of people that are here to enjoy good food, good music, good times, and to make some memories,” said Carley du Menil, hotel partner.

Carson says Hotel Turkey belongs to the community.

“When it was built, it was part of the community and throughout the years. Obviously, having a restaurant here allows more community members to come in and see it,” said Carson.

Carson says people don’t stay at a hotel in their own town if they live there, but it belongs to the community and they’re just taking care of it while they can.

“Well, communities our size are not thriving for the most part in Texas or around the country, but here in Turkey we seem to be a bit of an anomaly because not only is the hotel growing, we’ve built five new accommodations since the pandemic,” said du Menil.

Du Menil says they keep adding on space to the patio to make room. They keep hiring more staff to take care of the people that coming to the hotel.

It’s so important that people support each other because if they don’t do that, communities and towns like this die and they go away, says du Menil.

“Hotels like this turn into old buildings that you drive by and somebody goes, ‘Man, I wish somebody would do something cool with that,’” said du Menil.

