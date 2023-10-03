Who's Hiring?
Rain and Temps Down

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Several parts of the area got tons of rain Monday afternoon, however, the solid line of storms previously expected never materialized due to weak upper-level support. As of Tuesday morning, a few showers and storms continue to work through the region, and will stick around through the mid-morning hours. After that, we’ll see gradually clearing skies and highs in the low-to-mid 80°s. In terms of rain chances, we’re not expecting much today, but perhaps thunderstorms will be possible in the east on Wednesday. Wednesday will also be the day we expect a cold front to push through, that will drop temperatures into the 70°s.

