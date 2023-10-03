Who's Hiring?
The PARC looks to raise remaining funds for new downtown Amarillo building

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Adult Rehabilitation Center, or PARC, helps the homeless as they work on becoming positive members in society.

“We saw a gap, we desperately needed a place that built relationships with them, that got to know them. It’s through that relationship that we’re able to build with them that we are able to gain trust and kind of help them move out of homelessness and onto the next,” said Hannah Stout, programs director for The PARC.

With more need for its services, the organization has outgrown it’s current facility.

“We need to expand so badly, we are so full most days and so we have spent the majority of this year raising money for that. We have about a $945,000 goal that we have to meet before we start building and we’ve raised almost $700,000 of that, so we are so close to the end,” said Stout.

With a little less than $300,000 left to start, the PARC is doing everything it can to hit their goal.

“We are busting at the seams and we will have a lot more classroom space where we can offer multiple classes at the same time. We’ll have a lot more tables, a lot more projects and a lot more storage,” said Stout.

The PARC will be holding a fundraiser to help raise the remaining construction costs.

“We’ll have music, we’ll have an open bar, we’ll have street tacos, a full catered meal. We will have lots of artists out doing live art demonstrations, we’ll have a live auction, just lots and lots going on and it’s so much fun for everyone that comes,” Stout said.

The fundraising event will be held on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m., at the parking garage rooftop on the corner of 6th and Buchanan.

For more information about the PARC or to get tickets for the fundraiser, click here.

