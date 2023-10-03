Panhandle health experts address the vital role of reading medication labels

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the seasons changing, many may find themselves becoming sick and could be prescribed antibiotics or even buy over-the-counter medicines.

While medications can be life-savers and help you manage your health, they can also pose risks if not taken correctly.

New data from DrFirst shows only 52 percent of patients thoroughly read the package inserts for their prescriptions, which may lead many to miss important warnings.

“First of all, there’s a lot of it and it’s a very small font and sometimes that information can be overwhelming,” said Eric MacLaughlin, Pharm.D., chair of pharmacy practice, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy.

Medication labels contain crucial information about your prescription, including usage instructions, dosing, food interactions, missed doses, and potential side effects.

“By law in the state of Texas on every new prescription the pharmacist is required to counsel you regarding your medicines,” said Charles Seifert, Pharm.D., professor of pharmacy practice, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy.

Health experts say patients should take advantage of the opportunity to ask questions, especially if it is a new prescription.

“These drugs are relatively safe, but in the wrong circumstances, they’re poisons. I teach toxicology and they are poisons if not taken correctly,” said Dr. Seifert.

Patients should also be aware of special drug interactions.

“Alcohol is certainly a big one, especially with antibiotics. Some medications categorized as central nervous system depressants can have dangerous effects when mixed with alcohol, including respiratory depression and potentially even death,” said Dr. MacLaughlin.

It’s not just what you consume, but when and where you take your medications that matter.

Dr. MacLaughlin says some medications should be taken with food, while others should be taken on an empty stomach.

Additionally, certain drugs can make you sensitive to sunlight or cause dizziness, affecting your ability to operate machinery or drive safely.

Even if buying over-the-counter drugs, health experts say reading labels is crucial as they lack the same safety checks as prescriptions.

“Another thing is herbal products, so you always want to let your prescriber know if you’re taking any herbal products, vitamin supplements and those kinds of things because that can cause serious drug interactions,” said Dr. Seifert.

Health experts say open communication with healthcare providers and pharmacists is key to ensure safety.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.