Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Panhandle Grape and Wine Tour set for Oct 21 in Amarillo

(Texasx A&M AgriLife Extension Service Facebook page)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Grape and Wine Tour, hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offices in Potter and Randall counties, will be on Oct 21.

The program will begin at 1:30 p.m. with attendees meeting at the Buffalo Falls Vineyard. From there, the tour will travel to Bar Z Winery.

The program will feature the following topics:

  • Texas wine industry overview
  • Learn about growing grapes
  • Maintenance and care of vines in the Texas Panhandle
  • Wine-making process
  • Types of wine
  • Wine tasting

“People want to know if it is even doable in our part of the world to grow grapes with the weather and temperatures. This is a way for us to show it can be done and for people to see firsthand what all is involved and talk to some experts,” says J.D. Ragland, Ph.D., AgriLife extension agriculture and natural resources agent of Randall County.

This event is limited to the first 30 people registered, with a registration deadline of Oct 18. The fee is $45 per person or $75 per couple. You can register here.

Guest speakers will be the owners of Buffalo Falls Vineyard, Charlie and Belinda Rivas, Bar Z Winery, Monty Dixon and Daniel Hillin, AgriLife extension viticulture program specialist for the High Plains and West Texas, Lubbock.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Mireles Jr, arrested for murder charge in Amarillo (source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo police: 1 charged with murder after shooting in Southlawn neighborhood
Two teenagers involved in a four wheeler accident near 4200 S Williams
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Amarillo police: Man hit by SUV, killed Saturday on Wolflin Ave.
A Levelland teen was killed in a rollover Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in Sunday afternoon rollover
Amarillo police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man wounded.
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in weekend shooting on Bell Street

Latest News

The 2023 Canyon Chamber Chow-Down will be held Friday
2023 Canyon Chamber Chow-Down to be held Friday
A wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility at 3700 S.E. Loop 335...
Wastewater spill at Hollywood Road Treatment Facility contained
27th annual Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off to be held Thursday
27th annual Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off to be held Thursday
The third year of Storybridge Live will feature several storybook characters and activities at...
Storybridge Live to feature storybook characters at Hodgetown