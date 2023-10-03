Panhandle Grape and Wine Tour set for Oct 21 in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Grape and Wine Tour, hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offices in Potter and Randall counties, will be on Oct 21.

The program will begin at 1:30 p.m. with attendees meeting at the Buffalo Falls Vineyard. From there, the tour will travel to Bar Z Winery.

The program will feature the following topics:

Texas wine industry overview

Learn about growing grapes

Maintenance and care of vines in the Texas Panhandle

Wine-making process

Types of wine

Wine tasting

“People want to know if it is even doable in our part of the world to grow grapes with the weather and temperatures. This is a way for us to show it can be done and for people to see firsthand what all is involved and talk to some experts,” says J.D. Ragland, Ph.D., AgriLife extension agriculture and natural resources agent of Randall County.

This event is limited to the first 30 people registered, with a registration deadline of Oct 18. The fee is $45 per person or $75 per couple. You can register here.

Guest speakers will be the owners of Buffalo Falls Vineyard, Charlie and Belinda Rivas, Bar Z Winery, Monty Dixon and Daniel Hillin, AgriLife extension viticulture program specialist for the High Plains and West Texas, Lubbock.

