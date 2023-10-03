Lane closures on I-40 near Lakeside Drive this Wednesday in Amarillo
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers will need to be aware of lane closures happening on I-40 this Wednesday.
The Texas Department of Transportation said tomorrow, the left and center lanes of I-40 west will be closed at lakeside Drive for concrete repair.
Motorists are asked to drive with caution and reduce speed through the work zone.
