Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lane closures on I-40 near Lakeside Drive this Wednesday in Amarillo

Drivers will need to be aware of lane closures happening on I-40 this Wednesday.
Drivers will need to be aware of lane closures happening on I-40 this Wednesday.(Source: KLTV staff)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers will need to be aware of lane closures happening on I-40 this Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Transportation said tomorrow, the left and center lanes of I-40 west will be closed at lakeside Drive for concrete repair.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution and reduce speed through the work zone.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Mireles Jr, arrested for murder charge in Amarillo (source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo police: 1 charged with murder after shooting in Southlawn neighborhood
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Amarillo police: Man hit by SUV, killed Saturday on Wolflin Ave.
A Levelland teen was killed in a rollover Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in Sunday afternoon rollover
Two teenagers involved in a four wheeler accident near 4200 S Williams
Amarillo police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man wounded.
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in weekend shooting on Bell Street

Latest News

Ruben heads to Turkey, Texas and learns about a hotel attracting visitors to the small community.
Ruben on the Road: Hotel attracting visitors to Turkey
Domestic Violence Walk 2023
Amarillo unites against domestic violence with an awareness walk
The new youth center for First Baptist Church of Amarillo is beginning to take shape as...
First Baptist Church of Amarillo provides update on youth center construction
15-year-old Tucker Parkinson
Whitharral community remembers life of teen after deadly crash