‘It’s going to be a process’: Orphaned bobcat rescued from homeless encampment in Dallas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A baby bobcat named Tallie was flown into Amarillo for care because of limited resources in Dallas.

Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center sprung into action to coordinate a way to get her to the center. Pilots N Paws, another organization providing transportation for sick animals, flew Tallie to Amarillo where she could receive experienced care.

“In the DFW area there’s not a lot of rehabbers that do bobcats. Just the fact that you know there are smaller spaces. You need a large enclosure for rehabilitating them,” said Stephanie Brady, founder and executive director of Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Upon her arrival, Tallie was diagnosed with Metabolic Bone Disease, common in animals fed calcium-deficient diets. But the disease can be reversible with proper care.

“A lot of this is just going to be dietary changes and getting her on the proper diet. But then also good quality vitamin supplements. It’s going to be a process. It will take some time for her to strengthen up and continue to grow, but everything I’ve seen so far, I don’t see any reason why she shouldn’t be back to normal again,” said Dr. Ryan McKnight, veterinarian at Canyon Road Animal Hospital.

Tallie was brought to Amarillo because of limited space in Dallas where you can release bobcats.

“You know we have 25,000 square miles to work with as far as release sites so it’s a much different situation here. We have years and years of experience with bobcats and a good success rate with keeping them wild and getting them back out,” said Brady.

Brady says it takes a village and is thankful for Canyon Road Animal Hospital, Pilots N Paws and Friends of Texas Panhandle Shelter Pets for the help.

“That just shows in our community how important it is for nonprofits to work together and to help each other. We may have different things that we are helping, but there’s resources we can share for sure,” said Brady.

Tallie is expected to make a full recovery.

