Guest speaker to share new details about dyslexia during lecture at WT

WTAMU logo
WTAMU logo(WTAMU)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A guest speaker will share new details about dyslexia during an event at West Texas A&M University.

The event, which is the 11th annual Helen Piehl Distinguished Lecture for WT’s Center for Learning Disabilities, starts at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 in the Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center, according to a WT press release.

The guest speaker, Dr. Jack M. Fletcher, is a research professor in the University of Houston’s Department of Psychology.

Fletcher, who said dyslexia has misunderstandings, will educate the audience about scientific advances made on the common learning disability.

“There are both a lot of misunderstandings about dyslexia and a lot of excitement over the scientific advances that have occurred over the last 20 years,” Fletcher said.

He said he’ll offer a “plain-language summary about what we know about dyslexia in terms of diagnosis and treatment.”

He is also going to talk about different strategies to prevent reading problems.

“The unique thing I’m going to do is to help people understand how the brain functions in people with dyslexia,” Fletcher said. “People think it’s something you’re born with, something that’s hard wired, but in reality, the brain is very malleable. Audiences will get a different view of what is a much more dynamic problem as opposed to a static problem you can’t do anything about.”

The lecture will also be available as a webinar.

The registration fee is $10 or $25 with continuing-education credit. It is free for WT students.

To register, click here.

