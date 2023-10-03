G.O.A.T. of the Week: Crockett Henry

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves have proven so far this year to be one of the best teams in the state.

Do-it-all man Crockett Henry has been one of the unsung heros of the season.

“You can win a lot of ball games with guys like Crockett Henry.” Wolves head coach Adam Cummings said.

Henry has been a key piece in helping lead a dominant West Plains rushing attack and pass rush.

“He does all the little things.” Cummings said. “He’s a kind of behind-the-scenes type guy. He’s the guy that you walk in and you see him cleaning the locker room or cleaning the bus, but then he’s also a two-way starter for us at fullback and outside linebacker.”

So far this year, he’s the leading tackler on defense despite not being envisioned in that role to start the season.

“Last year he didn’t play a lot of defense for us. Because of some injuries and some other things that kind of transpired early in the season, he got his shot to get on the field and he hasn’t given it up yet. That speaks again to his work ethic and his character.” Cummings said.

Henry’s tireless effort has earned him a huge role for West Plains.

He hopes younger Wolves players understand the value in helping the team however possible.

“I think I’ve improved a lot. These coaches just pour it into us and all these players of being player led and everything, it just really helped us all develop as a team.” Henry said. “I want [my younger teammates] to know to do things that people take for granted. It’s doing the little things that matter.”

Wherever the Wolves have a need, Henry has proven time and time again to be up to the task of filling it. The ultimate team player and leader that every team high school football team would love to have.

