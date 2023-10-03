Doppler Dave Tracks Cooler Weather For All and More Rain For Some

Rain chances have shifted into the eastern part of our area late today and tonight in areas out ahead of the dryline boundary. Some of the storms tonight through early tomorrow may be heavy, but only in eastern areas. A cold front will slip across the panhandles tomorrow and will provide some cooler air for a few days. Highs tomorrow will stay in the mid to upper 70s, but overnight temps will dip into the 40s. The cooler conditions will persist into the weekend before highs above 80 return on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.