A Cooling Temperature Trend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After storms move through tonight, temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50′s. As for tomorrow, we’ll see more in the way of sunshine with highs topping out in the low to mid 80′s. A couple of stray storms will be possible toward the east, but most should remain dry. The same will go for Wednesday, but with cooler temps (highs only topping out in the mid 70′s). Similar temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week with lows possibly in the 40′s, giving us a nice taste of fall.

