Cooler Weather Settling In

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The rain that affected some of the area last night and his morning is now shifting east of the panhandle. Breezy and mild conditions are intact behind the rain and temperatures will slowly rise to around 80 degrees. The dryline should become active with storms again this afternoon, but today the activity will be most prevalent in eastern half of our area. A few storms may become strong or severe with some hail and high winds to go along with heavy rain and lightning. All storms should be east of our area by tonight. Tomorrow a cold front will slip in from the north and keep temperatures in the 70s. By Thursday morning, lows will dip into the 40s for the first time this season. We expect afternoon highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s through Saturday.

