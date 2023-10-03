Amarillo unites against domestic violence with an awareness walk

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a powerful display of solidarity, the Amarillo community came together to raise awareness with a domestic violence walk.

The walk, organized by the Domestic Violence Coalition, drew hundreds who marched through the heart of Amarillo to shed light on this pressing issue.

Local community leaders lent their voices to the cause. The wife of Congressman Ronny Jackson, Jane Jackson, addressed the crowd to emphasize the importance of our youth knowing the warning signs.

“Most women between the ages of 16 and 25, that’s where a lot of violence between partners, so the younger we can educate people on domestic violence in relationships and educate them on how to build healthy relationships the better we are going to be,” says Jackson.

From the legal aid building on 8th street to the Potter County courthouse, members of the coalition, domestic violence survivors, and area high schools walked united, dressed in purple, holding signs of hope, support, and a call to end domestic violence.

“To educate people on domestic violence and to support survivors of domestic violence and, most importantly, educate the youth on having healthy relationships and what the signs of domestic violence are,” says Jackson.

Family Support Services says other than physical abuse, isolation, gaslighting, financial and emotional abuse are all signs of domestic violence.

“We are the solution, going out and talking about it and being aware of what the signs are for domestic violence is the way we are going to stop domestic violence,” says Jackson.

Mayor Cole Stanley says awareness is key but awareness has no action without community.

“That’s what I like about walks like this. It brings it to the forefront of our conversation, and it puts it as a topic that we’re not afraid to discuss,” says Stanley.

The Amarillo Domestic Violence Coalition made up of area police departments, sheriff’s offices, district attorneys’ offices, CPS, The Bridge, and Northwest Texas Legal Aid provided resources and information about support services available to those affected by domestic violence.

“The way in which we work together to communicate and we facilitate those conversations can greatly speed up and increase the process of being able to bring those individuals that need the help where they can get it,” says Stanley.

