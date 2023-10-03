27th annual Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off to be held Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 27th annual Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off will be held this Thursday, Oct 5th.

The event will be at the Amarillo Tri State Fairgrounds in the Amarillo National Center parking lot from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to a press release, you can come enjoy all you can eat and drink with live music from Velvet Funk.

Teams will compete in professional, amateur and corporate divisions cooking ribs, brisket and other meats.

Tickets are $30 per person if purchased in advance. These can be purchased through any Panhandle Ticket outlet, participating United Supermarkets, Amigos, or Market Street customer service desk, online here or by phone at 806-378-3096 until 3 p.m. Thursday. Tickets at the gate will be $40 at 5 p.m.

For more information you can call 806-373-7800, visit their website, or visit the Amarillo Chamber Facebook page.

