Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

2023 Canyon Chamber Chow-Down to be held Friday

The 2023 Canyon Chamber Chow-Down will be held Friday
The 2023 Canyon Chamber Chow-Down will be held Friday(Canyon Chamber of Commerce)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The 2023 Canyon Chamber Chow-Down presented by Happy State Bank will be held Friday, Oct 6.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. at The Lumberyard, located at 21801 US-87 in Canyon.

Tickets are $15 per person, $10 for WTAMU students with student ID and $5 for kids age 10 and under.

The event will feature barbecue, ice cold beer, live music and more.

Pre-sale tickets are available at the chamber office and online here.

For more information, you van visit the Canyon Chamber website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Mireles Jr, arrested for murder charge in Amarillo (source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo police: 1 charged with murder after shooting in Southlawn neighborhood
Two teenagers involved in a four wheeler accident near 4200 S Williams
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Amarillo police: Man hit by SUV, killed Saturday on Wolflin Ave.
A Levelland teen was killed in a rollover Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in Sunday afternoon rollover
Amarillo police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man wounded.
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in weekend shooting on Bell Street

Latest News

Panhandle Grape and Wine Tour set for Oct 21 in Amarillo
A wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility at 3700 S.E. Loop 335...
Wastewater spill at Hollywood Road Treatment Facility contained
27th annual Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off to be held Thursday
27th annual Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off to be held Thursday
The third year of Storybridge Live will feature several storybook characters and activities at...
Storybridge Live to feature storybook characters at Hodgetown