2023 Canyon Chamber Chow-Down to be held Friday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The 2023 Canyon Chamber Chow-Down presented by Happy State Bank will be held Friday, Oct 6.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. at The Lumberyard, located at 21801 US-87 in Canyon.

Tickets are $15 per person, $10 for WTAMU students with student ID and $5 for kids age 10 and under.

The event will feature barbecue, ice cold beer, live music and more.

Pre-sale tickets are available at the chamber office and online here.

For more information, you van visit the Canyon Chamber website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.