Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WT to host Criminal Justice Career Fair this Wednesday

West Texas A&M University will host a criminal justice career fair for students and community...
West Texas A&M University will host a criminal justice career fair for students and community members this Wednesday.(WTAMU)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will host a criminal justice career fair for students and community members this Wednesday.

The Criminal Justice Career Fair will run from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

The event is sponsored by the Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice in WT’s Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences. The fair is meant to appeal not only to WT students but to the broader public, says Jeanette Arpero, instructor of criminal justice.

“We’re hoping to appeal not only to our own Buffs and incoming freshmen, but also to students who may be considering a transfer to WT, whether after graduating from a community college or transferring from another four-year school,” said Arpero. “And this also is open to anyone in the community who is considering a career change or looking for new educational opportunities.”

The career fair should appeal to those not considering jobs in active law enforcement as well, Arpero says.

“These agencies often need support staff who aren’t officers,” said Arpero. “They need communications specialists, nurses, social workers and more, so there are ample opportunities for a wide variety of students and community members.”

Organizers say participating agencies include:

  • Amarillo Police Department
  • the Liberal, Kansas Police Department
  • Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Police
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Texas Department of Criminal Justice
  • Pantex
  • Potter County Sheriff’s Office
  • Randall County Sheriff’s Office
  • Randall County Juvenile Probation/Youth Center of the High Plains
  • the Federal Bureau of Investigation
  • Community supervision and corrections departments from Potter, Randall and Armstrong counties

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Mireles Jr, arrested for murder charge in Amarillo (source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo police: 1 charged with murder after shooting in Southlawn neighborhood
Amarillo Police Department says one person was killed in an overnight single vehicle rollover.
Amarillo Police: Man dies in overnight single vehicle rollover
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
2 injured after early morning crash on Hwy 287 near Armstrong county line
A Levelland teen was killed in a rollover Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in Sunday afternoon rollover
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Amarillo police: Man hit by SUV, killed Saturday on Wolflin Ave.

Latest News

The City of Canyon Planning & Development Department will be hosting a public meeting for...
City of Canyon asks for public comment on zoning ordinance
Project Clean Up: Taking on a massive undertaking by sweeping out several alleys in the Barrio
Project Clean Up: Taking on a massive undertaking by sweeping out several alleys in the Barrio
The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition proved to be a...
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel brings funds to local nonprofits
The Amarillo VA Health Care System will be offering flu vaccinations at many Panhandle clinics...
Amarillo VA to host flu vaccination fairs, veteran town halls starting Tuesday