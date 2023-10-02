WT to host Criminal Justice Career Fair this Wednesday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will host a criminal justice career fair for students and community members this Wednesday.

The Criminal Justice Career Fair will run from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

The event is sponsored by the Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice in WT’s Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences. The fair is meant to appeal not only to WT students but to the broader public, says Jeanette Arpero, instructor of criminal justice.

“We’re hoping to appeal not only to our own Buffs and incoming freshmen, but also to students who may be considering a transfer to WT, whether after graduating from a community college or transferring from another four-year school,” said Arpero. “And this also is open to anyone in the community who is considering a career change or looking for new educational opportunities.”

The career fair should appeal to those not considering jobs in active law enforcement as well, Arpero says.

“These agencies often need support staff who aren’t officers,” said Arpero. “They need communications specialists, nurses, social workers and more, so there are ample opportunities for a wide variety of students and community members.”

Organizers say participating agencies include:

Amarillo Police Department

the Liberal, Kansas Police Department

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Police

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Pantex

Potter County Sheriff’s Office

Randall County Sheriff’s Office

Randall County Juvenile Probation/Youth Center of the High Plains

the Federal Bureau of Investigation

Community supervision and corrections departments from Potter, Randall and Armstrong counties

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.