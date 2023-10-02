‘We want to help’: Canyon ISD implements food pantry for families in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Around 11,000 students are a part of Canyon ISD and each year the need for different resources increases.

“Every year you have many more that are in need and I think that provides a safe place for CISD families to be able to ask for that help,” said Donna Agee, principal at Arden Road Elementary School.

Arden Road was one of the first schools to help gather items for the food pantry.

“We raised 763 items for the pantry, from body wash to canned soup to canned meat. You know, things that will last for awhile,” said Agee.

Overall, CISD wants to highlight the importance of this resource.

“The idea for a district run food pantry was born out of a need we have seen over the last couple of years. We have a growing number of families experiencing food insecurity due to the rising cost of living. There are many wonderful local resources these families are referred to but sometimes there is an immediate need and the community food pantries have limited hours of operation. It was for this reason we decided to establish one specifically for our CISD families. Being able to give families enough food, toiletries, etc. until they can make arrangements with one of the other agencies is our goal. Since school started we have helped numerous families. With the help of our schools across the district participating in food drives, we will be able to keep the pantry operational throughout the year. This will allow us to help our families in their time of need.”

Food also plays a vital role in a child’s school performance.

“Educationally it’s important. It’s important that kids are fed in the morning and you know, just have their daily living needs that we just think are small, but play a big part in how they perform at school and how they feel at school as well,” said Agee.

Moving forward, the district wants the food pantry to grow and flourish.

“I hope that it grows. I hope that the pantry, not that there’s a lot of room for it right now, I hope that it grows and that people will take advantage of it. That’s what it’s about. We want to help. We want to help kids and families have their everyday needs. So we hope that people let us do that for them if they are in need,” said Agee.

