Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘We want to help’: Canyon ISD implements food pantry for families in need

Around 11,000 students are a part of Canyon ISD and each year the need for different resources...
Around 11,000 students are a part of Canyon ISD and each year the need for different resources increases.(Credit: KFDA)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Around 11,000 students are a part of Canyon ISD and each year the need for different resources increases.

“Every year you have many more that are in need and I think that provides a safe place for CISD families to be able to ask for that help,” said Donna Agee, principal at Arden Road Elementary School.

Arden Road was one of the first schools to help gather items for the food pantry.

“We raised 763 items for the pantry, from body wash to canned soup to canned meat. You know, things that will last for awhile,” said Agee.

Overall, CISD wants to highlight the importance of this resource.

Food also plays a vital role in a child’s school performance.

“Educationally it’s important. It’s important that kids are fed in the morning and you know, just have their daily living needs that we just think are small, but play a big part in how they perform at school and how they feel at school as well,” said Agee.

Moving forward, the district wants the food pantry to grow and flourish.

“I hope that it grows. I hope that the pantry, not that there’s a lot of room for it right now, I hope that it grows and that people will take advantage of it. That’s what it’s about. We want to help. We want to help kids and families have their everyday needs. So we hope that people let us do that for them if they are in need,” said Agee.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Mireles Jr, arrested for murder charge in Amarillo (source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo police: 1 charged with murder after shooting in Southlawn neighborhood
Amarillo Police Department says one person was killed in an overnight single vehicle rollover.
Amarillo Police: Man dies in overnight single vehicle rollover
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
2 injured after early morning crash on Hwy 287 near Armstrong county line
A Levelland teen was killed in a rollover Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in Sunday afternoon rollover
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Amarillo police: Man hit by SUV, killed Saturday on Wolflin Ave.

Latest News

One Canyon ISD school has a new heartwarming initiate, D.A.D.S, which stands for ‘Dads at Duty’.
D.A.Ds: How fathers are making a difference at Arden Road Elementary
The new youth center for First Baptist Church of Amarillo is beginning to take shape as...
First Baptist Church of Amarillo provides update on youth center construction
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Cody Robinson chats with us about last week's game with Borger
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Cody Robinson chats with us about last week's game with Borger
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Bo Helm talks to us about heading into district schedule
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Bo Helm talks to us about heading into district schedule