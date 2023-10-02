Who's Hiring?
TPSN to Livestream Amarillo High versus Tascosa Volleyball on Tuesday

Tascosa versus Amarillo High
Tascosa versus Amarillo High(TPSN)
By Mike Roden
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The lead in the District 3-5A volleyball race will be on the line on Tuesday as Tascosa hosts Amarillo High. Both teams are unbeaten so far in district play.

The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will livestream the match beginning at 7 p.m. or following the conclusion of the JV match.

To watch the livestream, click here.

