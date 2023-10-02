TPSN to Livestream Amarillo High versus Tascosa Volleyball on Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The lead in the District 3-5A volleyball race will be on the line on Tuesday as Tascosa hosts Amarillo High. Both teams are unbeaten so far in district play.

The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will livestream the match beginning at 7 p.m. or following the conclusion of the JV match.

