A Stormy Start to the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! After a mix of sun and clouds to start off the day, we’ll see a round of thunderstorms enter the area this evening, some of which could be strong to severe. The severe threat is most prominent toward the west, where they could experience some gusty winds (~60-70 mph), small to moderate sized hail, and heavy downpours. The storms will likely last into a good portion of the overnight hours and the early morning hours tomorrow as well. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a smaller chance of storms late in the day, before we dry out for the end of the week. Temperatures will cool off for the end of the week as well, with highs in the 70′s and lows in the upper 40′s/lower 50′s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.