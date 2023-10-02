SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Guy Chiarenza, Bo Helm and Cody Robinson

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Guy Chiarenza, Bo Helm and Cody Robinson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Guy Chiarenza, Amarillo Wranglers:

Amarillo Wranglers Director of Media Guy Chiarenza tells us what this past weekend was like for the team, what his first impressions of Amarillo are and more!

Bo Helm, Childress Football Head Coach:

Childress football head coach Bo Helm talks to us about where the team grew the most, what they are expecting from competition and more!

Cody Robinson, Pampa Football Head Coach:

Pampa football head coach Cody Robinson chats with us about last week’s game with Borger, what kind of confidence a comeback instills in the team and more!

