Sod Poodles season has come to an end, but their impact continues on to youth baseball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles have been a staple to the Amarillo community since their inaugural season in 2019.

“This is some of the best fans in all of baseball, if not the best,” Sod Poodles manager Shawn Roof said after the Texas League Championship win on Wednesday. “The energy and the atmosphere that they brought tonight, they made it a home field advantage. I tell you what, Duzenack’s homerun yesterday and Duzenack’s homerun today, it still gives me chills. I will never forget the energy that they had. Just to be here and celebrate it in person, it’s really cool to give it to the fans.”

“I’ll tell you one things, I have never seen a crowd like that,” Board Member of Texas Panhandle youth sports foundation Tony Freeman said. “I thought that was the biggest crowd on Tuesday night, but after Wednesday night, it was absolutely incredible. It really gives something for this city to be proud of.”

The Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks Organization, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, are funneling some MLB’s best prospects through the yellow city.

They are giving this generation of baseball players someone to look up to.

“To run on the field with one of these players and stand there and look at the U.S. flag during the National Anthem and look up to one of these guys, I tell you what it makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck,” Freeman said. “But I tell you what, it’s a big, big influence on those kids. I know where they go to get autographs, I know where they go by down the bullpen, and by the tunnel where the players come in.”

Sod Poodles’ players come to Amarillo from all across the world to play ball hoping for that call to move up. To the kids here, they are already in the big leagues.

“Kids that age, they are going to find a role model somewhere, good or bad, they are going to find a role model, whoever it is,” Freeman said. “To see that kind of teamwork and that kind of attitude, and play the way the Sod Poodles have played all year long, especially in the postseason.”

