Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Severe Weather Returns

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We saw spotty storms fizzle out Sunday night, leading to quieter conditions to start your Monday. We’ll see increasing cloud cover to start Monday, with breezy southerly winds at 15-25 mph. Looking ahead to this afternoon, a line of severe thunderstorms are expected to fire up in eastern New Mexico, and tracking east as we head into this evening and tonight. Depending on the speed of said storms, flash flooding could be a factor, alongside large hail, damaging winds, and a low-end tornado risk. Storms could linger into Tuesday morning.

Cold front for Wednesday is still on track to bring much cooler temperatures to the region.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department says one person was killed in an overnight single vehicle rollover.
Amarillo Police: Man dies in overnight single vehicle rollover
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
2 injured after early morning crash on Hwy 287 near Armstrong county line
Louie Maes
Man arrested in Clovis after SWAT standoff
Amarillo police are investigating a bank robbery. (Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police looking for bank robbery suspect
Domestic Violence Awareness
Agencies bolster safety measures for continuous improvement in domestic violence response

Latest News

Shelden is tracking a rise in severe threats for your Monday!
Monday Outlook with Shelden 10/2
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Rain Chances and Cool(er) Temperatures
Sunday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall