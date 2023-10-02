Severe Weather Returns

We saw spotty storms fizzle out Sunday night, leading to quieter conditions to start your Monday. We’ll see increasing cloud cover to start Monday, with breezy southerly winds at 15-25 mph. Looking ahead to this afternoon, a line of severe thunderstorms are expected to fire up in eastern New Mexico, and tracking east as we head into this evening and tonight. Depending on the speed of said storms, flash flooding could be a factor, alongside large hail, damaging winds, and a low-end tornado risk. Storms could linger into Tuesday morning.

Cold front for Wednesday is still on track to bring much cooler temperatures to the region.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.