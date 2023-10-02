Ruben on the Road: New academy helping students stay close to home

FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - A new academy in the Friona community aims to help students stay closer to home.

Empire Academy owner and instructor Chuck Mills says being in the industry for over a decade, he’s noticed what’s lacking and what’s not. Especially for rural communities, it’s hard for people to get up and leave to big cities.

“So that’s why we made this centrally, a good central spot for all our surrounding little towns to come in and take part,” said Chuck. “You know, because we need like this in the community, more trades makes it better.”

Esmeralda Mills, owner and instructor of the academy, says the school offers barbing, cosmetology, manicurists, eyelash extension specialists and aestheticians.

“And then we also offer the crossover from cosmetologist to barber, so if people already have their cosmetology license and they want to become barbers, now they just come do 300 extra hours and they can get their barber license,” said Esmeralda.

Since they just opened, Esmeralda says they do want to get that student enrollment going, so they are opening it up for a monthly enrollment.

“They can, apply anytime, but then we won’t start until that next month. So the first Monday of the month we’ll have a brand new class,” said Esmeralda.

Thania Sanchez, a student, says she actually was going to cosmetology school, but she was having to travel and she has three kids now. It’s amazing to go in town and not have to travel too far.

“I mean, it’s a big opportunity and they have a lot of things to choose from. So it’s, I mean it’s good,” said Sanchez.

Chuck says he was born and raised in Friona and has done many businesses around the surrounding towns like Muleshoe, Dimmitt and Hereford.

“We all go and spend and love our little communities, and we need something closer so, you know, people don’t have to go so far,” said Chuck.

If people like to save money and not travel, Chuck says they’re here for that.

“We’ve been where you’re at. You know, I traveled. I moved to Lubbock to go to school. My wife traveled to Hereford at the time, and here we are now, we got all that to try to get it better for everybody,” said Chuck.

