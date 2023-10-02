Who's Hiring?
Panhandle Breast health teams up with Rudy’s BBQ in October

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The nonprofit Panhandle Breast Health is teaming up with Rudy’s BBQ to raise money in October.

Guests at Rudy’s can donate $1 during the campaign, “Bar-B-Q Pink Cup for a Cause.” It lasts all month long.

Those who donate to the campaign will be given a coupon for a free large drink to be used on their next visit.

The campaign started in 2012 and Rudy’s has raised more than $2.5 million for breast cancer, military charities and hurricane relief.

Guests can also donate when ordering food online, including curbside pickup and delivery.

Those who don’t live close to a Rudy’s can donation $10 online and can have 10 Pink Cups shipped directly to them.

Panhandle Breast Health provides free breast screening services and helps those who need a mammogram. To fill out an application, click here.

