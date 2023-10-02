Who's Hiring?
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel brings funds to local nonprofits

The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition proved to be a...
The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition proved to be a success in Amarillo this summer.(Amarillo Art Institute)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition proved to be a success in Amarillo this summer.

With more than 7,000 tickets sold, it was the inaugural exhibit at the newly renovated Sunset Center in Amarillo, which is now known as Arts in the Sunset.

Ticket sales and sponsors of the exhibit allowed four local nonprofits to benefit. Three of them received $13,189.57 each. These are:

  • the Downtown Women’s Center
  • Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle
  • Amarillo Cultural District of the Texas Commission on the Arts

As the host of the exhibit, the Amarillo Art Institute will receive $39,568.71.

The exhibit attracted locals as well as tourists from across Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and beyond.

Checks were presented to these nonprofits this morning at Arts in the Sunset.

