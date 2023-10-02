Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel brings funds to local nonprofits

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition proved to be a success in Amarillo this summer.

With more than 7,000 tickets sold, it was the inaugural exhibit at the newly renovated Sunset Center in Amarillo, which is now known as Arts in the Sunset.

Ticket sales and sponsors of the exhibit allowed four local nonprofits to benefit. Three of them received $13,189.57 each. These are:

the Downtown Women’s Center

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle

Amarillo Cultural District of the Texas Commission on the Arts

As the host of the exhibit, the Amarillo Art Institute will receive $39,568.71.

The exhibit attracted locals as well as tourists from across Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and beyond.

Checks were presented to these nonprofits this morning at Arts in the Sunset.

