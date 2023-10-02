Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Levelland teen killed in Sunday afternoon rollover

A Levelland teen was killed in a rollover Sunday afternoon.
A Levelland teen was killed in a rollover Sunday afternoon.(MGN)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland teen was killed in a rollover Sunday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m., DPS troopers responded to the crash near Hartford Road and Jamaica Road.

According to the crash investigation report, a 15-year-old was driving north on Hartford when he veered left off the roadway and into the ditch on the west side. He overcorrected to the right causing the truck to travel across the road and into the opposite ditch then rollover.

The driver died at the scene of the crash. According to DPS, he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department says one person was killed in an overnight single vehicle rollover.
Amarillo Police: Man dies in overnight single vehicle rollover
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
2 injured after early morning crash on Hwy 287 near Armstrong county line
Louie Maes
Man arrested in Clovis after SWAT standoff
Amarillo police are investigating a bank robbery. (Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police looking for bank robbery suspect
Domestic Violence Awareness
Agencies bolster safety measures for continuous improvement in domestic violence response

Latest News

Grandview-Hopkins
Grandview-Hopkins ISD in Gray County closed Monday due to water outage
Amarillo Police Department says one person was killed in an overnight single vehicle rollover.
Amarillo Police: Man dies in overnight single vehicle rollover
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
2 injured after early morning crash on Hwy 287 near Armstrong county line
Domestic Violence Awareness
Agencies bolster safety measures for continuous improvement in domestic violence response