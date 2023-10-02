Levelland teen killed in Sunday afternoon rollover

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland teen was killed in a rollover Sunday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m., DPS troopers responded to the crash near Hartford Road and Jamaica Road.

According to the crash investigation report, a 15-year-old was driving north on Hartford when he veered left off the roadway and into the ditch on the west side. He overcorrected to the right causing the truck to travel across the road and into the opposite ditch then rollover.

The driver died at the scene of the crash. According to DPS, he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

