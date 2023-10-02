Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Jazztober returns to Amarillo for 11th season

Jazztober returns to Amarillo for 11th season
Jazztober returns to Amarillo for 11th season(Center City of Amarillo - Facebook)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 11th season of Jazztober will kick off their free jazz concerts every Tuesday in October.

These concerts will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Bivins Home at 1000 S. Polk.

The concerts for this season are:

  • Oct 3 - Austin Brazille
  • Oct 10 - Ruth Ellen Lynch and Jazz Plus
  • Oct 17 - The Martinis
  • Oct 24 - Big G and The Tradewinds

All concerts are free, and guests should bring their own chairs or blankets. Guests are also encouraged to bring a picnic and beverages.

Beth Duke, Executive Director for Center City, says, “Jazztober celebrates Amarillo’s great local talent. Special thanks to Jim Laughlin and the students at Amarillo College for their help in providing the sound for Jazztober. Jazztober is a hands-on experience for the students with a live audience.”

“Center City and the Amarillo Cultural District are proud to sponsor Jazztober as one ore way to bring people downtown. Jazztober is a great way to relax in the evening with jazz concerts on the grounds of our historic offices. We are so grateful for our sponsors and our musicians who make Jazztober a success. We want everyone to come downtown - I promise they will see something new!” says Duke.

For more information about Jazztober, you can call Center City at 806-372-6744 or go here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Mireles Jr, arrested for murder charge in Amarillo (source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo police: 1 charged with murder after shooting in Southlawn neighborhood
Amarillo Police Department says one person was killed in an overnight single vehicle rollover.
Amarillo Police: Man dies in overnight single vehicle rollover
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
2 injured after early morning crash on Hwy 287 near Armstrong county line
A Levelland teen was killed in a rollover Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in Sunday afternoon rollover
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Amarillo police: Man hit by SUV, killed Saturday on Wolflin Ave.

Latest News

buddy walk 2023
VIDEO: Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild hosts 2023 Buddy Walk
The City of Canyon Planning & Development Department will be hosting a public meeting for...
City of Canyon asks for public comment on zoning ordinance
Project Clean Up: Taking on a massive undertaking by sweeping out several alleys in the Barrio
Project Clean Up: Taking on a massive undertaking by sweeping out several alleys in the Barrio
The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition proved to be a...
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel brings funds to local nonprofits