Jazztober returns to Amarillo for 11th season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 11th season of Jazztober will kick off their free jazz concerts every Tuesday in October.

These concerts will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Bivins Home at 1000 S. Polk.

The concerts for this season are:

Oct 3 - Austin Brazille

Oct 10 - Ruth Ellen Lynch and Jazz Plus

Oct 17 - The Martinis

Oct 24 - Big G and The Tradewinds

All concerts are free, and guests should bring their own chairs or blankets. Guests are also encouraged to bring a picnic and beverages.

Beth Duke, Executive Director for Center City, says, “Jazztober celebrates Amarillo’s great local talent. Special thanks to Jim Laughlin and the students at Amarillo College for their help in providing the sound for Jazztober. Jazztober is a hands-on experience for the students with a live audience.”

“Center City and the Amarillo Cultural District are proud to sponsor Jazztober as one ore way to bring people downtown. Jazztober is a great way to relax in the evening with jazz concerts on the grounds of our historic offices. We are so grateful for our sponsors and our musicians who make Jazztober a success. We want everyone to come downtown - I promise they will see something new!” says Duke.

For more information about Jazztober, you can call Center City at 806-372-6744 or go here.

