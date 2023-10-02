Two teenagers involved in a four wheeler accident near 4200 S Williams
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are responding to a crash involving two teens.
Police say the crash happened in the area of 4200 S Williams.
According to an eyewitness, the crash was caused by racing and losing control of the ATV.
Sgt Carla Burr says the kids were on a four wheeler when they crashed.
Both of the teens were taken to Northwest Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
NewsChannel10 crews are on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
