Deadline for high school students to enter BBB’s Student Video Contest is Nov. 3

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students in the Texas Panhandle can win equipment for their school by competing in the Better Business Bureau’s Student Video Contest.

A press release said the contest consists of high school teams creating, producing and staring in videos based on a BBB theme. The awards in total is $4,500.

Registration is open and the videos are due on Nov. 3.

The contest will help students enhance their skills to create and solve problems while learning video production and marketing.

Voting on the videos is Nov. 6 to Nov. 26, and the prizes will be awarded on Nov. 30 at the Pitch Meeting. The public is invited.

Judges will also critique the videos based on content, production, messaging, and in-person presentations.

Here are the prizes students can win:

1st place - $2,000 in equipment plus prizes for each team member

2nd place - $1,000 in equipment plus prizes for each team member

3rd place - $750 in equipment

4th place - $500 in equipment

5th place - $250 in equipment

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.