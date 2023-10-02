Who's Hiring?
Deadline for high school students to enter BBB’s Student Video Contest is Nov. 3

Students in the Texas Panhandle can win equipment for their school by competing in the Better...
Students in the Texas Panhandle can win equipment for their school by competing in the Better Business Bureau’s Student Video Contest.(Source: Better Business Bureu)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students in the Texas Panhandle can win equipment for their school by competing in the Better Business Bureau’s Student Video Contest.

A press release said the contest consists of high school teams creating, producing and staring in videos based on a BBB theme. The awards in total is $4,500.

Registration is open and the videos are due on Nov. 3.

The contest will help students enhance their skills to create and solve problems while learning video production and marketing.

Voting on the videos is Nov. 6 to Nov. 26, and the prizes will be awarded on Nov. 30 at the Pitch Meeting. The public is invited.

Judges will also critique the videos based on content, production, messaging, and in-person presentations.

Here are the prizes students can win:

  • 1st place - $2,000 in equipment plus prizes for each team member
  • 2nd place - $1,000 in equipment plus prizes for each team member
  • 3rd place - $750 in equipment
  • 4th place - $500 in equipment
  • 5th place - $250 in equipment

For more information, click here.

