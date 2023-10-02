City of Canyon asks for public comment on zoning ordinance

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon Planning & Development Department will be hosting a public meeting for residents and stakeholders to review the final draft of the Zoning Ordinance Update.

Residents wanting to give their opinion on the updates can do so by attending the meeting on Tuesday, Oct 3rd at the Cole Community Center at 300 16th St in Canyon from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. or from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Residents unable to attend in person can sign up to attend an online only meeting on Wednesday, Oct 4th at 2 p.m. on Zoom. The link to sign up can be found here.

Residents can also email thoughts and questions online through Friday.

This document impacts land use regulations, housing and business development and infrastructure.

“The zoning ordinance update is an important event that marks a significant milestone in our ongoing community involvement that will shape the future of our city,” says City of Canyon Planning & Development Director Lucas Raley. “As we near the completion of this comprehensive update, resident and stakeholder feedback is incredibly important.”

The zoning ordinance was last updated in the 1980s.

For any questions regarding the zoning ordinance or the public meeting, you can contact Canyon Planning & Development Director Lucas Raley at lraley@canyontx.gov or by calling (806) 655-5000 ext. 228.

