Amarillo VA to host flu vaccination fairs, veteran town halls starting Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System will be offering flu vaccinations at many Panhandle clinics starting Tuesday.

The Amarillo VA will be hosting flu fairs and Veteran Town Halls at each community-based outpatient clinic location throughout the month of October.

Organizers say the purpose of the events is to reach out to as many Panhandle veterans as possible to offer the flu vaccine as well as important information and resources.

The Drive Thru Flu Fair, Resource Fair and Veteran Town Halls will take place on the following days:

Oct. 3: Clovis VA at Clovis Community College, 417 Schepps Blvd.

Flu Fair, 10 a.m. until noon

Resource Fair, 11 a.m. until noon

Veterans Town Hall, noon until 1 p.m. MST

Oct. 12: Childress VA at Childress Elks Lodge, 800 21st St. NW

Veterans Town Hall, noon until 1 p.m.

Flu and Resource Fairs, 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Oct. 16 - 21: Amarillo VA Medical Center

Oct. 16-20: 8:30 a.m. until noon, medical center second floor Kollmar Room

Oct. 21: 8:30 a.m. until noon, main lobby

Oct. 19: Lubbock at Lubbock VA Clinic parking lot; Texas Tech University International Cultural Center

Flu Fair, 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., VA clinic parking lot

Resource Fair, 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Veterans Town Hall, 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Dalhart VA at Dalhart Elks Lodge, 122 N Jefferson St.

Veterans Town Hall, noon until 1 p.m.

Flu and Resource Fairs, 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information on the program or events, visit the VA website.

