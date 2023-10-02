Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police: Man hit by car, killed Saturday on Wolflin Ave.

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a man was killed after he was hit by a car Saturday morning on Wolflin Avenue.

About 11:44 a.m. on Sep. 30, officers were called about the wreck in the area of Wolflin Avenue and Port Lane, according to a press release from Amarillo Police Department.

When police arrived, they saw a man, later identified as 69-year-old Jonathan Mack Minium, being treated by witnesses. Officers took over until AMS and AFD got to the scene.

Officers learned that a black 2018 Dodge Journey was traveling west on Wolflin.

The driver continued through the intersection at Wolflin and Port, where she struck Minium, who was crossing the street diagonally.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died. No one else was injured.

APD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the wreck.

