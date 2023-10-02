Amarillo police: 1 wounded in weekend shooting on Bell Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man wounded.

Officials say on Sunday around 4:00 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call on Bell Street near SW 15th Avenue.

When officers arrived, officials say they found several unoccupied cars had been shot and one man was on the way to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers found the 22-year-old victim at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned the man had a brief confrontation with several suspects in the parking lot before he was shot.

Officials say one suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie and a colorful beanie carrying a pistol. Another suspect is described as wearing a gray jacket carrying an AR pistol with a green laser light.

Officials say the suspects left the area in an unknown car.

Violent Crimes Detectives have been assigned to the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be made online or through the P3 tips app. All tips are anonymous.

